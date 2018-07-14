There has been a large turnout of voters at Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital as they trooped out in great numbers to the polling units.

In many parts of Ado-Ekiti, hundreds of voters were seen at the polling units as early as 7:00 am.

Voters including the elderly, pregnant women, nursing mothers, youths among others were at the poll forming a long queue and ready to exercise their civic duties.

Accreditation and voting have since commenced.

In Isan-Ekiti (Ekiti North Senatorial District) Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived as early as past 7:00 am and accreditation and voting commenced at 8:00 am.

There is, however, a heavy presence of security agents at the polling booths.