There has been a large turnout of voters at Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital as they trooped out in great numbers to the polling units.
In many parts of Ado-Ekiti, hundreds of voters were seen at the polling units as early as 7:00 am.
Voters including the elderly, pregnant women, nursing mothers, youths among others were at the poll forming a long queue and ready to exercise their civic duties.
Accreditation and voting have since commenced.
In Isan-Ekiti (Ekiti North Senatorial District) Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived as early as past 7:00 am and accreditation and voting commenced at 8:00 am.
There is, however, a heavy presence of security agents at the polling booths.
