Imo State Governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has Congratulated the Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti State governorship election, Dr Kayode Fayemi, over his convincing and resounding victory in the exercise.

The governor also commended the people of Ekiti State for preferring truth to falsehood by electing Dr Fayemi in the Saturday’s election, adding that with the election of the APC Candidate, the South-West has reminded those who may have forgotten that they are Progressives and would remain Progressives.

The governor congratulated all the APC leaders in the South-West including Bola Tinubu, Bisi Akande, Chief Oni and the APC governors in the geo-political zone for closing ranks to ensure victory for APC and Fayemi.

The Imo governor commended the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for the victory of Fayemi, stating that there is no doubt that with Oshiomhole, all the lost grounds by APC will be regained.

He expressed optimism that with President Muhammadu Buhari, Adams Oshiomhole and other leaders of the Party across the nation including the State governors on the ticket of the Party, APC remains the Party to beat in 2019.