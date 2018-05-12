The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, has picked the ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the Ekiti governorship election slated for July 14.

He polled 941 votes to beat his closest rival and former governor, Segun Oni, who polled 481 votes.

Kayode Ojo, scored 245 votes; Femi Bamisile, 171 votes; Oluyede Oluwole 110 votes;

Gbenga Aluko, 83 votes; Daramola Bimbo, 29 votes; Babafemi Ojudu, 11 votes; Bamidele Opeyemi, 11 votes; Ayo Arise, 3 votes; Yaya-Kolade Mojisola, 4 votes; and Muyiwa Olumilua, 2 votes.

Mr Oni has congratulated Mr Fayemi on his victory and promised to give him his support to win the governorship election.

He also said he would not leave the party as being insinuated as a result of his loss.

“I am a party person, I will not only support him(Mr Fayemi), I will encourage him. I don’t have any intention of leaving the APC,” said Mr Oni.