Minister of Mines and Steel Development and Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday began reconciliatory moves with his fellow contestants barely 24 hours after he emerged the party’s flag bearer for the July 14 governorship election.

Fayemi, who on Saturday was declared winner of the APC primary, having polled a total 941 votes, visited no fewer than 15 of the aspirants in their respective homes on Sunday.

The Minister, accompanied by APC Ekiti State Chairman, Chief Jide Awe, and some chieftains of the party, visited Segun Oni at his Ifaki-Ekiti country home early Sunday morning.

Thereafter, he visited Rt. Hon. Femi Bamisile, another aspirant and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly at his Ado-Ekiti residence. Fayemi also visited Mr Kola Alabi and Wole Oluyede at their respective residences in Ikere –Ekiti.

The APC candidate paid visit to Senator Gbaenga Aluko at his Ode-Ekiti country home.

Other aspirants visited by Fayemi at their respective homes on include: Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, Mr Kayode Ojo, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, Dr Adebayo Oriire, Dr Oluwole Oluleye, Mr Diran Adesua, Mr Victor Kolade, Coker Olumuyiwa and Mr Sesan Fatoba.

Fayemi described his interaction with his co-contestants as “frank and useful” chats, expressing optimism that the party would go into the July 14 poll as a united entity.

The APC standard bearer had, a few hours after his declaration as winner of the governorship primary, told supporters of the need to maintain cordial relationships with other contestants and their supporters.

The minister had also hinted on plans to constitute a body of all co-contestants into the Candidate’s Advisory Council.