Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

Fayami made the announcement, on Wednesday, at a valedictory briefing in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory in order to pursue his governorship ambition, in Ekiti State.

Fayemi had given a hint about his resignation from the President’s cabinet earlier, in May, during an interview on Channels Television’s programme.

He recently emerged the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the July 14 governorship candidate for Ekiti State.