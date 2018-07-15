The Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday assured all the workers in the state that his administration would make their welfare a top priority and not pay lip service to it.

Fayemi gave the assurance at a news conference held at the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti.

He promised to pay all outstanding salaries and assured the civil servants that their subsequent salaries would be paid as and when due.

He also promised to turn around the fortunes of Ekiti and set a standard for other governors in the country to emulate.

The governor-elect said that in the past three and a half years, the civil servants in the state had been suffering to even feed their families not to talk of paying their children school fees.

“I want to assure Ekiti workers that I am going to pay all their outstanding salaries and make life comfortable for them and their families.

“My re-election as the governor-elect of ‎Ekiti state was not accidental, but divine intervention from God.

“I want all the civil servants to note that my re-election was not to take vengeance, but to restore peace, transformation and development to the state‎.

“I wish to appreciate all the party chieftains that supported my ambition to contest again for the governor of this state, I want to assure you that you will not regret your support to me.

“Also to the opposition party, I wish to advise ‎Gov. Ayodele Fayose and his deputy; and the PDP candidate in the election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola; to accept defeat, just like I did four years ago.

“It is the Lord’s doing that I am re-elected as the next governor of Ekiti State and I want them to equally see my victory in the governorship election held on Saturday as the Lord’s doing, “he said.

The governor-elect assured all Ekiti people of adequate security of lives and properties from any forms of attack from herdsmen or terrorists.

He promised never to fold his arms and allow terrorists to invade the state, saying that Ekiti people were peace loving, hardworking, intelligent and discipline.

He called on other opposition ‎parties to join hands with him to develop and promote the cultural values of the state on assumption of office.

The State Chairman of the party and his deputy, Chief Jide Awe and Mrs Kemi Olaleye as well as other chieftains of the party attended the press conference.