The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the July 14 Governorship in Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has named former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (alias MOB), as the Director General of his Gubernatorial Campaign.

Fayemi, who disclosed this at the inauguration of members of various Standing Committees for the election. also alleged fresh plots by ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to unleash terror on his supporters across the state.

He told journalists during a Press Briefing held at APC Secretariat in Ado-Ekiti that Bamidele had agreed in principle to serve as Director General before the unfortunate incident.

Bamidele was shot along with five others at APC Office in Ado-Ekiti during a welcome rally held for Fayemi.

The former Minister of Mines and Steel Development also dismissed report that Bamidele had been flown abroad for further medical treatment.

He explained that Bamidele was still at an undisclosed private hospital in Lagos.

“I am glad to inform you that Bamidele had accepted to serve as Director General of our campaign before the unfortunate shooting incident and we have decided to retain him.I want to also clarify that Bamidele is still in Lagos and he has not been flown abroad.

“I hope what the shooting incident on June 1 at our party office is not a poniter to what happen in the nearest future. This is because we had intelligence report that some people are planning to cause mayhem across the state and we had shared the information with the security agencies.”