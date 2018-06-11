Former Minister of Mines and Steel Development and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Monday commenced his local government campaign in Ekiti East Local Government with a call on the people to reject the continuity agenda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The campaign, which started at Isinbode, saw the APC candidate addressing supporters of the party and residents of Omuo-Ekiti, Eda Ile; Ikota, Araromi, Omuo-Oke, Ikun Araromi and Ilasa.

In the campaign train that also traversed parts of Ikole Local Government, the APC candidate said it was glaring that the development of the state was not a major concern of Governor Ayodele Fayose-led administration judging from the apparent neglect of many of the communities in terms of infrastructure.

He also lamented the non-payment of workers salaries, a development, he said, had increased poverty in the state.

Similarly, Fayemi decried the inability of the Fayose government to make education free in public schools as is the case in other South-west schools.

“Workers are owed months of unpaid salaries, yet children of these workers are also mandated to pay taxes. That is unheard of in any part of the country.

“So when they talk about continuity, the question to ask them is: continuity of what?

“Is it continuity of poverty, poor infrastructure, non-payment of salaries and government by deceit?

“Reject them and their continuity agenda and say no to continuity of poverty and failure. Say no to continuity of joblessness and say no to continuity of fraud,” he said.

Fayemi, who described the PDP government as a fraudulent administration, said Fayose had practically abandoned the people, using flimsy excuses to hide his incompetence and insensitivity.

He promised massive jobs creation if elected as governor in the July 14 election starting with the resuscitation of the now rested state traffic management agency, fire fighters, Peace Corps and the Youth in Commercial Agriculture Development (YCAD) scheme.

He said Fayose administration’s hostility to the private sector had led to the exit or collapse of many business concerns in the state.

He said his administration would create a conducive atmosphere for private businesses to thrive thereby boosting job creation for the teeming youths of the state.