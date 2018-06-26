The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has accused Governor Ayodele Fayose and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission of plotting to compromise the July 14 governorship election.

Fayemi, who raised the alarm through Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, alleged that four officials of INEC were neck-deep in the new plot.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti, the Deputy Director General (South) of KFCO, Bamidele Faparusi, said the INEC’s team was led by a former official, Ishaku Abbo, who according to him, has been living with the governor in the Government House since January.

He revealed that a secret meeting had held with three top officials of INEC from the national headquarters in the Government House.

The organisation gave the names of the officials as Egharevba John, Festus Aisien, Igidiogu Kelechi and Ishaku.

“Curiously, these three top officials hold strategic positions in election management. One is from the Administration, one is from Stores and Distribution Dept while the other is ICT top official.

“For the reasons best known to them, only the Government House was their exclusive port of call; APC was never in the picture.

“When Fayose is up to something sinister, he will accuse an innocent man of committing that evil. And so immediately he made the allegation, we knew he had concluded an evil agenda,” Faparusi said.

According to him, an investigation into the fraud ring in the Government House led to shocking revelations that some sensitive INEC documents had been illegally produced in the Government House with the help of the INEC officials.

“Documents already produced include stamps, PVCs, Result sheets (Form EC 8A) and INEC accreditation forms.

“We are calling on INEC headquarters to note these atrocities being perpetrated by its corrupt officials to tarnish the image of the electoral body.”

Faparusi also called on security agencies to investigate all these activities and bring the culprits to book.

But debunking the allegations, the INEC Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Taiwo Gbadegesin, said the commission didn’t receive any official from Abuja and as such none of their officers visited the governor on any scheduled or emergency invitation.

He said, “There is no form called accreditation form in the first place, accreditation will be done with smart card readers and the four staff mentioned were our staff but they have not visited Ekiti for any reason.

“Let me also tell the public that form EC8A is with the CBN and it will be deployed in Ekiti with ballot papers. They are coded with serial numbers and can’t be duplicated by anybody.

“As part of our openness, we sent the voter registers to all the political parties. Our doors are open to all political parties, so APC is free to come here and make verifications, rather than making unsubstantiated allegations.”