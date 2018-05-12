Former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, on Saturday said he is more concerned about the output of the election committee of the All Progressives Congress governorship primary than its membership.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the APC said anyone could conduct the primary in as much as the integrity of the primary was not compromised.

He clarified that there were protests over the aborted primary because there was suspicion about the integrity of the primary.

Oni spoke with our correspondent after voting at the ongoing primary in Ado Ekiti where he commended the exercise so far.

He said, “No problems, you can only be satisfied with the output and the output is what I’m telling you is good.

“You complain about membership when the output of the membership is suspicious. If it is not suspicious, nothing concerns me about the membership.

“Even if you bring people from any part of the world, if their output is good we will commend it, and if their output is bad, of course, we will criticise it.

“Our suspicion the other time was about the output and not the membership.”