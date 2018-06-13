The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti state has presented voters’ registers to political parties ahead of the state’s governorship election, scheduled to hold on July 14.

The commission also gave the assurance that the use of technology will go a long way in making the polls credible.

INEC says 35 political parties are expected to participate in the election, while 563,051 voters who have collected their voter cards will determine who the next governor of the state will be.

The commission, however, said that more than 353,000 PVCs are yet to be collected.