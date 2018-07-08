The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has debunked rumour by the opposition that he will ban commercial motorcyclists operations if elected as the next governor of the state.

He said instead of putting them out of their jobs, he would create conditions that will make them improve on their operations.

According to a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, Fayemi spoke at an interactive session with the commercial motorcyclists at his country home in Isan-Ekiti on Saturday, where hundreds of operators had come on a visit to solidarise with the APC candidate.

Ekiti State Chairman of Commercial Motorcyclists Association, Kunle Ashaolu, who led members from across the 16 local governments of the state, praised Fayemi for boosting their operations while he was governor between 2010 and 2014.

He said the APC candidate made unprecedented contributions to the growth of their business, which supported them to keep their families and improve on their welfare.

He said: “When all hopes of getting government jobs were lost and we opted for okada operations, you didn’t abandon us to suffer more.

“For the start, you bought 280 motorcycles for our association with registration numbers and provided us with helmets and you later added 500 pieces of tricycles and a Toyota bus.

“Much later, you added another 100 pieces of Hajue motorbikes while the present governor has never bought a tube for us but would pay N1000 to call okada operators to rallies to deceive the public that he has supporters,” he explained.

He pointed Fayemi’s attention to the threat by Fayose that something will happen when President Muhammadu Buhari visits Ekiti State on Tuesday that will shock Ekiti people and asked the APC candidate not to take the threat lightly.

He promised a massive turnout of his members at the Tuesday mega rally, saying that as a true friend of Okada boys, Fayemi should do more like he used to do in the past to improve on the well-being of members for improvement in their operations.

Fayemi expressed delight that they showed gratitude. He said contrary to Fayose’s lie, he would not ban okada operations but will do more to improve their business when he assumes business.

He urged them to bring at least five people each to vote on Election Day and promised to provide adequate security for their protection.

Fayemi told them to expect many lies from PDP to confuse them. He said Fayose that had refused to pay workers for 10 months would push out money for election.

He asked them to collect the money because it belongs to them but should not vote for PDP to end the difficult operating environment into which they had been subjected by Fayose’s administration.