The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has said the police will provide security for all stakeholders and ensure that the forthcoming July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State is held without hitches.

The IGP who spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti, through the head of Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) of the Nigeria police, Abayomi Shogunle, an Assistant Police Commissioner, said officers and men of the force remain neutral in all electoral processes in the country, saying Ekiti would not be an exception.

Fielding questions from journalists, Shogunle said the PCRRU was in Ekiti State to begin a week long confidence building interactions with all electoral stakeholders, communities, organisations and corporate bodies among others ahead of the poll and thereafter.

The former deputy spokesman, Force headquarters, who posited that the action was to create the awareness about the operations of the unit, established in 2015 said, ‘’the PCRRU is a unit of the Nigerian Police Force set up to address issues which the public are not satisfied with. Such issues regarding corrupt practices about officers of the force.

“You can make a complaints to us about anything you are dissatisfied with. We operate 24 hours daily for the public.

“The Inspector General of Police has sent me to carry out series of confidence building interactions with stakeholders, public organisations, religious and other social bodies, especially as it concerns the July 14 poll.”

Speaking further, he said: “There are perceptions people have about the police, we are anticipatory of what people think, this necessitated the need to talk to all to let them know that the Nigeria Police Force will remain neutral before during and after the July 14 poll.

“We are allowing a level playing ground for all parties such that it is the people who would decide the next governor of the state. We are meeting with schools, market women, civil servants, corporate bodies and others. I am also meeting with all police officers from all the divisions in the state to read the riot Act to them and give the IGP’s message on professional conduct before, during and after poll.

‘’We also want the public to be aware that they can call us and complain and it will be attended to, we have past records of dismissals of officers who were found to be corrupt.

“We also want members of the public who have reported about SARS to report about victims, nature of incident and where such corrupt practices happen.

‘’We are distributing pamphlets to disseminate this information.

“This unit was established on November 12, 2015, since then, no single case of anyone who has given a complaint that has threat to his life or being intimidated by the police thereafter. That goes to say that identity of informants are treated with confidentiality. But you must prove your allegations according to the dictates of the laws.’’