Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) shunned the inauguration of the governorship campaign committee of the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi is the APC flag bearer for the Ekiti State governorship election slated for July 14. He defeated 32 other aspirants to emerge.

The governors who were to be in attendance at the inauguration were: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Chairman, Akinwunmi Dapo Ambode (Lagos), Sen. Ibukunle Amosun (Ogun), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Olaritimi Akeredolu (Ondo), SAN, Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), AbdulAzeez Yari (Zamfara), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Mohammad Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Kassim Shettima (Borno) and Mohammed Umar Jibrilla (Adamawa).

Only the governor of Ondo State and Deputy chairman of the campaign committee, Rotimi Akeredolu, was present.

The Ministers who are part of the campaign committee are: Manir Dan-Ali (Defence), Abdulraham Dambazzua (Interior), Bawa Bwari Abubakar (State, Solid Minerals), Ibe Kachikwu (State, Petroleum), Babatunde Fashola (Power, Works and Housing), Rotimi Ameachi (Transport), Chris Ngige (Labour) and Isaac Adewole (Health). Only the Ministers of Health and Labour attended the inauguration.

Of a total number of 77 committee members, not up to 30 persons were in attendance at the inauguration.

However, most of the governors were in Abuja yesterday as the National Convention Committee had inaugurated its sub-committees on Wednesday where most of them were present.

Governors Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo State) and Abubakar Bagudu (Jigawa State) came to APC National Secretariat in Abuja after the inauguration. They came irrespective of the National Convention.

Ajimobi is the chairman of the Sub-Committee on Media of the National Convention Committee, while Bagudu is the chairman of the Convention Committee.

While inaugurating the campaign committee, Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, said the election in Ekiti was too important to the party to begin to engage in hate speech as a campaign weapon, stressing that “even if other parties will engage in hate speech, you should concentrate on winning the election.”

He said the party will not relent in its efforts to recapture the state, adding that “to show you the importance we place on the Ekiti election, I want to inform you that this election is just a little below the presidential election to us.”

Responding on behalf of the chairman, Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu said they take the task assigned to them as very important, stressing that “this is not the first time the importance of this election has been emphasized. When those of us from the south-west met with the President, he stressed the importance of the election.

“It’s importance is very great to us in the south-west and it is a task that must be accomplished. We will map out strategies to win the election because we have faced many affronts and so many challenges had been thrown at us by Fayose.

“My brother, Ayo Fayose who is there has thrown a lot of challenges at us and we must be united to confront that challenge and if we failed in this task, it means that we a not serious as a party.”