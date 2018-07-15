A former Delta state governor and leader of the People’s Democratic Party, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has congratulated Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the All Progressives Congress candidate and winner of the Ekiti governorship election.

The gesture came as the PDP and its candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka are still sulking over the outcome of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Sunday morning declared Fayemi as winner of the keenly contested political contest.

Uduaghan on Twitter said, “Congrats to my friend, former colleague and co-director at the NIPP, Gov Kayode Fayemi”.

The message on Twitter by the former Delta state governor, who administered the state from 2007-2015, is likely to raise eyebrows within his party.

Some political pundits interpreted Uduaghan’s gesture as a confirmation of rumours that he is planning to switch allegiance to the APC.