The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed how President Muhammadu Buhari usually expressed concern about the public conduct of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti.

Fayemi revealed this at a formal meeting with members of Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM) in Ado-Ekiti.

PAAM members were presented to Fayemi by Dayo Adeyeye, their leader.

Fayemi, who recently dropped his ministerial portfolio, told his audience how Buhari once asked whether Fayose was truly from Ekiti State.

Said he: “There was a day Mr. President said to me, ‘Fayemi, are you sure Fayose is actually from Ekiti State?’ And I replied in the affirmative. Mr. President said he had worked with many Ekiti indigenes in the military both as senior and junior officers and none them behaved like Fayose.”

The former minister revealed that he, alongside Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Adeyeye and Opeyemi Bamidele would have been killed, but for God’s intervention.

Fayemi also promised that the July 14 election would be the end of Fayose’s political reign in Ekiti, exuding confidence that the party would work hard across the 177 wards to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is uprooted in the state.

He described Adeyeye’s defection from the PDP to APC as a big boost to the latter, saying his parting ways with Fayose would help the Ekiti reclamation struggle against the present governor.

The APC candidate said: “We thank God that we are alive. What do you think would have happened if Governor Akeredolu, Adeyeye, Bamidele and I had died? It was possible for the bullets to have hit and killed all of us, but we thank God.

“We pray that God just prevented it. The unprecedented crowd we saw at Ikere Ekiti and how people were rushing out shows that Ekiti people were determined to fight a liberation war against Governor Fayose,” he said.

According to Fayemi, Adeyeye remains a respectable leader of the party, who can’t be shortchanged in the political equation due to his political worth, if APC eventually wins.

He denied the allegation by Fayose that he was coming to sack the teachers, saying his coming back would only add value to the lives of the civil servants.

“Let me assure you that we are all equal in APC, there is nothing called defectors. We are going to reward people on how they deliver their wards and units,” he said.

Speaking on Fayose’s alleged degrading of Ekiti virtues of integrity and honour, Fayemi said: “Fayose is a coward; he only boasts in the open but a coward in the real sense of it. All he wants is to pull all Ekiti citizens down, for him to be on top. But his game is up.”

Adeyeye, a former Minister of Works, lamented that Fayose “tricked” him and others in 2014 that he was a changed person, only for him to get to government and turned a ‘despot’.

The ex-minister promised to deliver block votes to Fayemi in the election, saying: “The unprecedented winning of 2014 against Fayemi was made possible because of people like us.

“We knew Fayose’s tricks and his antics; he is a selfish and cunning person. That is why we are joining hands with like-minds like Fayemi to rescue Ekiti from him, because he has pauperised everybody.

“We decided to join APC, because the party nominated a good person like Dr. Fayemi as its candidate. Fayemi is highly educated and exposed; he is not crude like our brother. We are going to deliver our votes to him.

“Governor Fayose said teachers and civil servants would vote for him, even if he owes eight month salaries. He even claimed Fayemi is coming to sack teachers. These were all lies, which is his stock in trade.

“We gave him benefit of the doubt in 2014, thinking he would be a good person, but he turned out to be worse than before.

“As we speak today, Fayose is alone. He has no credible leader behind him. He is empty and naked and this coming election will expose his weakness.

“With the way he has carried himself, it was obvious that he came to loot Ekiti. But we thank God that we have a reliable opposition in Fayemi.

“This work is our own; we must do it with all our hearts. I know and I am confident that Fayemi won’t disappoint us, because he has the love of Ekiti at heart.

“We are talking to those who are aggrieved in APC to have a rethink, because working with Fayose would only make Ekiti worse. By all standards, you can’t compare Fayemi with Fayose,” he said.