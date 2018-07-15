The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has declared that the propaganda adopted by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, to deceive the people of the state could not save the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s governorship candidate from defeat in the just-concluded gubernatorial election.

This is as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside, has described the victory of the APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as catalytic, which has the multiplier effect of propelling the APC to so many other victories.

Chairman of APC in Rivers State, Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Chris Finebone, congratulated Fayemi on his victory at the polls and lauded the people of Ekiti State for speaking with their votes despite Fayose’s alleged propaganda for three years.

Flag-Amachree also lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for creating an enabling and level playing field for the holding of a peaceful, free and credible governorship election in Ekiti State.

He said: “For more than three years, Governor Fayose deceived himself believing he was deceiving the good people of Ekiti State; for over three years, Fayose unleashed propaganda on his own people, claiming he is part of the masses by eating ‘ponmo’ at roadside bukas while stealing Ekiti dry.

“But yesterday, the people spoke with their PVCs by rejecting the governor and his handpicked successor. Ekiti people simply liberated themselves from the shackles of Fayose and his theatrics.

“Yesterday, Ekiti people rejected and voted out months of unpaid salaries to civil servants. The people of Ekiti rejected the fast-dying PDP and its bunch of brigands. Yesterday, Ekiti people helped the APC to stamp its authority and control over the entire South-West of Nigeria under the focussed and indefatigable direction and leadership of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of Nigeria himself.

“We appreciate the determination by President Buhari which resulted in the peaceful and level playing field that all candidates in the governorship election enjoyed before and during yesterday’s polls. This is in sharp contrast to the misuse of federal might by the federal government during the 2014 Ekiti governorship election.

“The federal government then used the military and other security agencies to hound, harass and harangue APC members who were then in opposition in Ekiti. Many including the present Minister of Information, Mr. Lai Mohammed, were brutalised, arrested and detained with brazen impunity.

“This time around, security agents merely ensured that there was peace and security across Ekiti State which contributed to the peaceful and successful holding of the governorship election last Saturday.

“I have no doubt that the same enabling and equal playing field will be provided during the 2019 elections in Rivers State to enable the people to freely express their electoral choice unlike during the 2015 elections when federal power and massive violence were deployed to capture power for the PDP.

“It is noteworthy that not a single soul was lost in the Ekiti governorship elections under the Buhari-led federal government unlike in 2015 in Rivers State where the PDP federal government colluded with its Rivers State Chapter and governorship candidate to kill and maim over a thousand souls before, during and after that election.”

In a related development, Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside, has said with the victory of Fayemi in Ekiti State, the Nigerian political space will be free of the pollution of the likes of Fayose.

Peterside said: “I wish to congratulate all members of APC for the victory of our party in Ekiti state governorship election yesterday. This victory is catalytic and has the multiplier effect of propelling our party to so many other victories. At least the Nigerian political space will be free of the pollution of the likes of Fayose.

“The Ekiti victory is particularly significant for APC Rivers state. It sends a strong signal that a non performing Governor like Wike has his days in government house numbered . It also shows what can be accomplished where there is unity of purpose and where a team is committed.

“As we celebrate the victory of Ekiti APC, let us know that Ekiti people are also waiting to celebrate our own victory in Rivers State and they deserve it. Let Ekiti victory spur us to rally round our leader, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, hold his hand and go for victory.

“We cannot achieve much if we are not united and if we allow selfish interest be our propelling force. Commitment, dedication, selflessness and patriotism should be our guiding light.

“Rivers state 2019 is ours to take or lose. There is absolutely no hindrance whatsoever, other than ourselves, ekiti has shown it . May God give our leader Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and all of us the courage and strength to do for Rivers State what APC did for Ekiti.”