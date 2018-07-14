The outgoing Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused security agencies of hijacking the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election.

Mr Fayose accused Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress of using security apparatus for party gains.

Newsmen have, as at the time of this report, not witnessed any large scale manipulations or harassment by security officials at the different polling units visited.

The governor said this after casting his vote at polling unit 1, St. David Primary School, Afao.

He arrived the unit at about 1:15 p.m.

While describing them as “enemy of Nigeria,” he accused the security officers of making several arrests of PDP members.

He said his party, PDP, will win the election to matter what.

Mr Fayose’s deputy, Olusola Eleka, is the candidate of the PDP.