Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has mocked Prince Dayo Adeyeye who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the ex-national scribe of PDP is ‘a mere branch which severed ties with him (Fayose) who is the vine, and ‘would fall off’.

Describing Adeyeye’s exit from PDP to APC as mere return to his base, Governor Fayose reminded Adeyeye how a former governor of the state, Segun Oni, had defected from PDP in 2014 to work against his re-election but he (Oni) and Kayode Fayemi and others in APC were roundly defeated.

Governor Fayose, therefore, boasted that he would defeat Adeyeye and Fayemi again in July 14, 2018 gubernatorial election.

According to Governor Fayose, ”Adeyeye belongs to the APC ab initio. With all respect to Oni, who defected in 2014 to join Fayemi and Adebayo, I defeated them all in a landslide. So, Adeyeye’s defecting from PDP for APC is inconsequential. I am the vine, Adeyeye is the branch, and the Bible says when the branch falls off its vine, it will dry off. I am confident of winning in a landslide.

“I am the first Ekiti son to be governor twice despite many machinations against me. This election is between my humble self and the President of Nigeria and the APC. Again, they would make my victory very smooth.

“They will be the ones to celebrate me after this election because they would have taken me through so much but I would still have defeated them.

“I have put Ekiti people on red alert. APC apart from their plan and desperation to rig, they want to flood Ekiti with money,. 70 per cent of the infrastructure in this state have been done by me. The people know their leader and they will vote us. Be assured, this is just a storm in the tea cup,” Governor Fayose said.