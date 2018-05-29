A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bamidele Faparusi, has saiud that the party is not unaware of the various moves being deployed by Governor Ayo Fayose to get his deputy, Professor Kolapo Olusola, installed as his successor

He said the recent suit challenging the eligibility of Dr Kayode Fayemi, Mines and Steel Minister, to stand for the July 14, 2018 poll was one of such plots.

Faparusi, a member of the Seventh House of Representatives and governorship aspirant in the just-concluded APC primary, said the suit was instigated by Fayose to ease his quest to install Olusola, who he described as the governor’s surrogate, as successor.

Faparusi said the Supreme Court, through the cases of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kano State governor, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, had adjudicated on similar cases and passed unequivocal verdicts that only a court of law could stop anybody from aspiring into elective positions.

APP had last week filed a suit in Abuja against Fayemi’s eligibility for the election on account of his refusal to resign as a minister and an indictment by a judicial commission of inquiry set up by Fayose to probe his administration.

Faparusi stated that Fayose allegedly propelled the litigants in taking the action with sinister motive to disqualify Fayemi and pave way for his anointed candidate.

He urged the APC members and the people of the state to disregard Fayose’s antics and refuse to be distracted by such undemocratic action.

On Fayose’s allegation that APC was planning to rig the election, Faparusi pointed out that the governor was haunted by his past, describing the opposition party as too civilised to conceptualise rigging.