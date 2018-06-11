Barely five weeks to the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr. Owoseni Ajayi, has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), ending his 20-year relationship with Governor Ayodele Fayose.

He said it was disheartening to see Fayose losing best hands and close allies to the opposition just because of his alleged desperation to impose what he called “surrogate” and “toy boy” Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kola Olusola, on the people of the state.

Ajayi, who addressed newsmen on Monday, said he had formally quit the PDP to join forces with the candidate of the APC, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to win the election.

Ajayi said: “I have decided from today 11th June, 2018 to withdraw my membership of PDP and join APC forthwith to be able to actualise my political dream.”

He said he had weighed all the other aspirants and decided to pitch his tent with Fayemi to win the election, adding: “APC will win the coming election.”

He said he’s not joining the APC to beg for any political office, having been two-time Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and a former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Ado Ekiti.

According to him, he had been working with and for Fayose for 20 years and that he had endured enough humiliation in his hands, saying: “There’s a limit to my tolerance. I’ve exhibited extreme tolerance.”

On the cases he had filed against Fayemi and the APC as PDP chief and Attorney General, he said he had not done anything illegal as a government functionary, adding that all the actions he took were legal and proper.

He said: “I acted as the Attorney General of the state. Everything I did was as a result of collective decisions of the government, and not as an individual. It’s not about Owoseni Ajayi.”