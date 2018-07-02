Mr. Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State governor, has been described as a frustrated and desperate man, by one of his erstwhile political associates, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

Adeyeye, an APC chieftain former Minister of State for Works, in a press statement released on Sunday in Ado Ekiti, said recent actions of Governor Fayose have pointed to the fact that he was not his normal self and that many recent political losses he was experiencing had turned him into a desperate man bent on holding on to power.

”Fayose is confused, desperate, frustrated and desperate at the moment. His recent actions show that he is not his usual confident and braggart self.

”He recently promoted 46,000 workers in one clean swoop, in order to entice the workers in the state to vote for his anointed candidate.

”He is not even making any attempt to cover up his tracks. He did not even bother to dress it up, from the political gimmick that it is. The act was purely an election gimmick, and he is not even bothered about people knowing that it was a political charade,” he stated.

The former PDP chieftain also alleged that the governor had been going around schools in the state, dishing out N1.5 million and bowls of rice per school to teachers he had not paid for eight months.

”These are schools without roads and other necessary facilities. He has neglected these schools and their environments, since he became governor of the state. All of a sudden, he is so concerned about them and the welfare of the teachers.

”He recently announced that he was creating 2,000 jobs, just four weeks before he leaves office. The forms for the non-existent jobs, only have space for the PVC numbers of the applicants and no column for their educational qualifications or the kind of job available or desired.

”He has not and cannot do local government campaigns because he has nothing to point out to as his achievements in those areas.

”So, he has been harassing teachers and workers and cajoling them at the same time,” he alleged.

Adeyeye also added, “However, good news for the workers and teachers is that no matter what he says or does now, he is just deceiving them.

”It is good that a lot of them have decided to call his bluff and vote according to their conscience for Dr. Kayode Fayemi on July 14.

“The incoming governor of the state has assured the workers or teachers, who are being harassed daily by Fayose that, he would reinstate anyone of them that is sacked or sanction because of their refusal to give in to his lies.”