The governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday offered the olive branch to the People Democratic Party governorship candidate in the July 14, 2018 election, Prof Kolapo Olusola, by urging him to join hands with him to build Ekiti to an enviable state.

The governor’s invitation came on the heels of Supreme Court’s dismissal of Olusola’s appeal and, subsequent declaration of Fayemi as the winner of the governorship poll.

The development led to widespread jubilation in Ado Ekiti capital, the Ekiti State capital city, as news filtered into town that Fayemi had won at the Supreme Court on the litigation filed against his re-election in 2018.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Fayemi, winner of the election, but Olusola had approached the Election Petition Tribunal, claiming that he won the polls.

However, Olusola lost at both the tribunal and Appeal Court before proceeding on appeal to the apex court.