The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday appointed the Governor of Kebbi State, H. E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to head the Party’s 77-member National Campaign Council to ensure victory for the Party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, at the July 14 Ekiti Governorship Election.

The campaign council which was inaugurated by the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Lawali Shuaibu, on behalf of the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, consists of fourteen serving governors, ministers, some members of the Party’s National Working Committee, National Assembly members and senior Party leaders.

Speaking during the inauguration, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu while stressing the importance of the Ekiti governorship election to the Party, urged the campaign council to shun hate speech in its campaign message to the people of Ekiti.

Shuaibu: “In the exercise your assignment, please avoid hate speech. Let us ensure that we don’t use hate speech during our campaigns. If other Parties do that, our concern should be to capture the hearts of the Ekiti people in going out to bring to an end the four-year comedy that has been going on there.

“The election in Ekiti is very important for the APC. Infact, we feel the level of importance of the election is slightly below the importance of the presidential election to us. We are not going to relent in our effort to win Ekiti State. The responsibility now rest on your shoulders.”

The National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso during the inauguration also expressed the Party’s resolve to win the Ekiti governorship election. “The election should be a must win for our Party. We won that election before, it was taken away fraudulently. This time around, we want to win it again and retain it,” he said.

The Chairman of the Party’s National Campaign Council and the Governor of Kebbi State, H. E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who was represented by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, at the inauguration called for unity among the campaign council and all stakeholder to ensure victory, come July.

He said: “We take this task as very important. Just as we all have stressed it. This will not be the first time the Party is expressing and underscoring the importance of this election. When South-West Party leaders met with the president recently, he underscored the importance of this election.

“We have faced enough of affront as a Party. Challenge has been thrown to us not only by the PDP, but by Governor Fayose. So we must be united to confront that challenge. We will give our all to ensure that we win Ekiti State for the APC.

“This will be a second battle. Somebody I read on Facebook said something about Ekiti and I said by the Grace of God, it will happen that way. I tell you what he said, ‘Akeredolu contested against Mimiko, he lost. He contested thereafter against Mimiko’s candidate, he won. So if Fayemi contested against Fayose and lost, he is now contesting against Fayose’s candidate. He will win’”.

FULL LIST OF EKITI STATE CAMPAIGN COUNCIL

  1. H. E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu – Governor Kebbi (Chairman)
  2. H. E. Akinwunmi Dapo Ambode – Governor Lagos
  3. H. E. Sen. Ibikunle Amosun – Governor Ogun
  4. H. E. Sen. Abiola Ajimobi – Governor Oyo
  5. H. E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola – Governor Osun
  6. H. E. Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN – Governor Ondo
  7. H. E. Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed – Governor Kwara
  8. H. E. Alh. Abdulazeez Yari – Governor Zamfara
  9. H. E. Mr. Godwin Obaseki – Governor Edo
  10. H. E. Alh. Yahaya Bello – Governor Kogi
  11. H. E. Mr. Simon Bako Lalong – Governor Plateau
  12. H. E. Alh. Kashim Shettima – Governor Borno
  13. H. E. Sen. Mohammed Umar Jibrilla – Governor Adamawa
  14. H. E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Governor Jigawa
  15. H. E. Engr. Segun Oni
  16. Alh. Manir Dan-Ali – Minister Defence
  17. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau Rt d – Interior
  18. Alh. Bawa Bwari Abubakar – State, Solid Minerals
  19. Dr. Ibe Kachikwu – State, Petroleum
  20. Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN – Power, Works and Housing
  21. Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi – Transport
  22. Chief (Dr.) Chris Ngige – Labour
  23. Prof. Isaac Adewole – Health
  24. Sen. Sola Adeyeye
  25. Sen. Tayo Alasaodura
  26. Sen. Andy Uba
  27. Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim
  28. Sen. Aliyu Wammako
  29. Sen. Abu Ibrahim
  30. Sen. Ben Uwajumogu
  31. Sen. Olubunmi Adetunmbi
  32. Sen. Tony Adeniyi
  33. Hon. Bamidele Faparusi
  34. Rt. Hon. Yusuf Lasun
  35. Hon. Aliyu Magaji
  36. Hon. Stephen Olemija
  37. Hon. Mike Ogun
  38. Otunba Niyi Adebayo
  39. Alh. Yau Darazo
  40. Sen. Olurunnimbe Mamora
  41. Dr. Muiz Banire
  42. Hon. Faruk Adamu Aliyu
  43. Sen. Domingo Obende
  44. Engr. Ade Adetimehin
  45. Sen. Uche Ekwunife
  46. Mr. Ayo Afolabi
  47. Mrs. Kemi Nelson
  48. Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele
  49. Engr. Mohammed Maihaja
  50. Hon. Omowunmi Edet
  51. Mr. Yemi Olowolabi
  52. Chief Zacha Adelabu
  53. Barr. Sharon Ikeazor
  54. Hadjia Hadiza Bala Usman
  55. Mr. Edwin Ikhinmwin
  56. Mr. Hubert Shaiyen
  57. Mr. Adejoke Adefolire
  58. Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa
  59. Chief Kemi Adeosun
  60. Senator Monsurat Sumonnu
  61. Senator Binta Masi
  62. Hajiya Fati Balla
  63. Prof. Okey Onyejekwe
  64. Mr. Ray Morphy
  65. Hon. Jibir Maigari
  66. Dr. Jabo Zarami
  67. Mr. Shina Peller
  68. Sen. Osita Izunaso
  69. Alh. Bolaji Abdullahi
  70. Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu
  71. Alh. Dasuki Ibrahim Jalo
  72. Chief Pius Akinyelure
  73. Alh. Tajudeen Bello
  74. Barr. Awele Van Nwoko
  75. Mrs. Yetunde Adeniji
  76. Mrs. Toyin Edun
  77. Alhaji Ali Wurge
