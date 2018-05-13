Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has told former Governor John Kayode Fayemi not to celebrate his victory at the rescheduled governorship primary of the APC held on Saturday, suggesting his win was a Pyrrhic victory.

In a statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, Governor Fayose said Fayemi’s victory has only positioned the Minister for Solid Minerals Development to suffer a worse and more debilitating defeat than that of 2014.

“In 2014, when he was the sitting governor and I was not in power, I trounced him mercilessly. I gave him 16 – 0, defeating him in all the local governments, including in his home town. He did not win a single local government,” said the statement.

“Now, I have been in power for more than three years and have served the people of Ekiti well. My legacy projects are there to speak for me, and for my party the PDP, as well as for our candidate in the July 14 governorship election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka,” the outspoken governor continued.

“Fayemi will suffer the worst defeat of his political career. After the July 14 election, he will go into political oblivion.

“He has nothing to celebrate because of the electoral disaster awaiting him. The manner of his so-called victory also leaves much to be desired as it has turned many of their party leaders and followers against him,” Fayose said.

“Fayemi’s victory has made the condition of APC worse in Ekiti. The party leaders and members know that Fayemi has no use for any of them beyond the July 14 election.”

The PDP governor then appealed to dissatisfied with Fayemi, especially those who were members of PDP, to return “home” to the party.

“PDP is your natural habitat. This is the time for you to escape from the APC’s sinking boat and return home to a rousing welcome.

“We also invite other politicians not satisfied with the parlous state of affairs of our nation to join hands with PDP to rescue our nation.

“APC is falling apart everywhere,” he said, declaring that the party, which had been dead in Ekiti, was now been buried with Fayemi’s victory.

“Fayemi is the final nail on APC’s coffin in Ekiti. He may deceive them in Abuja, but he is a paperweight at home. His arrogance alienates Ekiti people and any serious politician.

“He will meet his political waterloo on July 14,” the governor predicted.