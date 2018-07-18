The national president of the Association for Good Governance, national convener youths arise initiative and a human rights lawyer, Mr. Justice Uhuegbu, has faulted the complacency of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failure to promptly tackle some of the electoral issues on the spot during the Ekiti State governorship election.

According to him, the process of any election if properly coordinated is more important than the result of the election.

He said, “A process that is not good cannot produce a good result. In fact, what matters most times is not the result but the process. The process must be made to be trusted. It must be made to be free and fair. If we have a good process people will not be clamouring. People will not be angry.

“Election is a game. Politics is a game and when many parties are playing a game, one must emerge a winner. We are no longer seeing the spirit of sportsmanship. I blame INEC because sometimes it plays a role in not providing a level playing ground for all these participants that are supposed to be involved in this sport,” he said.

He said that some of the video clips that were made available and other forms of financial inducements by a political party were enough evidence for INEC to have stopped such elections or call cancellation in order to build the confidence of the electorates in the electoral umpire.

“Going by the report we had, the feelers and the report of observers so far. There was an allegation of INEC compromising in the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election. We got reports of how INEC officials and some security personnel connived to work in favour of a particular political party, carrying and snatching of ballot boxes.

“Since INEC is the only body saddled with the power of conducting and announcing elections results. It has done its job by announcing the result. The essence of observers in any election is to ensure that things were properly done, ensure that there was decorum.

He added: “Once there are such evident, INEC should have done the needful by cancelling the result or stopping the election of a particular polling booth or unit within the period those things were seen to have happened”.