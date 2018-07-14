The Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, and the Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Awolola Sunday Johnson, have been arrested by security operatives over infractions during the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State.

Available information has it that the VC and LG boss were arrested in Ijesamodu, Ilejemeje Local Government Area.

Bandele was allegedly arrested for organising thugs to snatch ballot boxes in Ijesamodu in Ilejemeje Local Government of Ekiti State on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Johnson was accused of moving around with thugs to snatch ballot boxes.

He was said to have fled along with his thugs into the bush on sighting policemen.

But some of them, including the LG boss, were arrested.