The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held a victory rally to celebrate the success of the party’s candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, who has been announced winner of the polls.

The Chief of Staff to Edo State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, who addressed members of the Party at the rally held at the APC Secretariat in Benin City, congratulated Dr. Fayemi, noting that the victory of the party in Ekiti is an indication that the APC will win the 2019 general elections.

He noted, “This is a good sign for the APC. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stole Fayemi’s victory in 2014 not minding that he performed well; he was patient and now has won the election in 2018.”

Akerele said “I am confident that Fayemi will deliver the dividends of democracy as he will continue from where he stopped in 2014 to bring development to the people of Ekiti State, as well as improve the socio-economic life of the people of the state.”

“Edo people congratulate Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the Ekiti people for the return of APC to power. The PDP introduced stomach infrastructure but Fayemi brought development to the people of the state.”

He said the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has proved his worth by delivering on his first major assignment for the party, and prepares for the next hurdle in Osun State.

Noting that the victory is well-deserved, he said, “The victory of the APC in Ekiti State has shown that Nigerians have confidence in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to all.

The APC South-South Zonal leader, Gabriel Iduseri, expressed appreciation to the youth for standing with Fayemi during the governorship election, adding, “Development is now sure for Ekiti people who have been in captivity under Ayodele Fayose.”

Iduseri urged the youth “to continue to support the party as we prepare for 2019 which we are sure to win.”

The Youth Leader of the APC in Edo State, Valentine Asuen, said Ekiti people are in for a good time as the party will bring development to the people, adding, “We are ready for 2019. We are confident that the party will sweep the polls in the 2019 general election.”