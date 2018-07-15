The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that the declaration of Kayode Fayemi by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of Ekiti state governorship election will not stand the test of time.

Secondus, in a statement by his media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, Prince said, “justice has the stamina to go all the way to the destination while injustice cannot as it terminates midway to the race, what we need is patience.”

He charged all PDP supporters across the county, particularly in Ekiti state to eschew violence and wait for the rule of law which surely will prevail.

Secondus thanked Nigerians particularly those who stood by the party during the struggle for Ekiti and assured them that Justice surely will prevail.

He said that PDP knew from inception that rescuing Nigeria from anti democratic forces is not going to be an easy thing but has remained emboldened by the fact that Nigerians are resolved to stop the circle of bad governance, violence and bloodletting in our land today.

“What I want to assure Nigerians and other lovers of democracy and rule of law is that PDP and its partners are undaunted and will not look back until this country is rescued from the hands of bad rulers.

“I want to thank in particular the new coalition for the rescue of Nigeria, the CUPP for their support and determination to free Nigeria from the hands of APC misrule.

“The signs are there both in the spirit and physical world that God has decided to rescue Nigeria and the journey has since begun, what we need is patience and steadfastness,” he said.

The PDP National Chairman called on members of all the rescue team to note that “saving our democracy and rescuing Nigeria is not going to be an easy journey but noted that what is clear is that those on the side of the people laughs last and indeed they laugh best.”