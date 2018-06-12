Crisis is brewing in the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as its governorship candidate in the July 14 election, Evangelist Gbenga Adekunle, has raised the alarm over what he called illegal replacement of his name by national officers of the party.

In a petition to the chairman of the APGA’s Board of Trustees and governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, a copy of which was made available to journalist in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, Adekunle accused some leaders of the party of illegally substituting his name with that of Ayodele Lawrence Ayodeji.

Describing the act as illegal and unfounded, Adekunle claimed that he was duly elected by delegates of the party, in Ekiti State, on May 12th, 2018 and adding that, “immediately after, I filled form CF001 and nomination form with an affidavit sworn to at Ado Ekiti High Court on 14th May, which was the closing date for submission of the forms.”

He said it was shocking to learn from an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his name had been changed without his consent, as prescribed by the law, claiming that money had changed hands in the process that led to his substitution.

Adekunle called on Governor Obiano and the national leadership of the party to look into the matter and ensure that justice was done.

He said, “All these should be thoroughly investigated, because my party executive did the same thing in Ondo State election. A member contested the primary while his documents were replaced for another person to contest the election without the knowledge of the winner of the primary.”