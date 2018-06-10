Former members of the Ekiti State Executive Council (2010-2014) have congratulated Dr Kayode Fayemi, on emerging the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer in the July 14 governorship election, pledging their unalloyed support for his success at the poll.

Rising from a meeting, in Ado-Ekiti, Saturday, the former EXCO members made the plea for all well meaning Ekiti sons and daughters to join hands with Dr Fayemi and the APC to put an end to the shameful, personalised reign of the PDP-led government in the state.

The meeting which was chaired by former deputy Governor of the state, Prof Modupe Adelabu, agreed among other things to give all support to Dr Fayemi’s campaign activities, which kicks off on Monday.

Stressing that the former Minister is the best option for Ekiti State in the July 14 governorship election, they restated their confidence in the ability of the former governor to take the state to greater heights by restoring her core values, removing the current hunger in the land, by providing a truly compassionate leadership if elected as governor.

“We congratulate Dr kayode Fayemi for emerging the candidate of our dear party for the July 14 governorship election. We pray for his success in the coming poll and are prepared to work assiduously with all Ekiti sons and daughters, our Elders and Stakeholders and the State APC Executive to collectively ensure victory for him and our dear party come July 14.”, the communiqué reads in part.

Dr Fayemi who also attended the meeting, thanked the former cabinet members for their support and commitment to the development of the state.

He said the coming election, for him and all APC members is a rescue mission, adding that with the support of the various stakeholders and party members, the APC would dislodge the PDP in the July election and set the state on an irreversible path of progress.

The meeting which was highly interactive was rounded off with a prayer for the success of the APC candidate in the coming poll.