The Redeemed Christian Church of God has thanked Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State for choosing one their active members as the Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the July 14, 2018 election in the State.

The letter of appreciation, dated July 2, 2018, was signed by Pastor Bayo Olugbemi on behalf of Victory Parish (My Father’s House) of RCCG in Magodo, Lagos State.

Olugbemi, according to findings, is the Provincial Pastor of Province 21.

The RCCG noted that Ogunsakin, though said to be a Muslim by the PDP, was not only a very active member, but a committed worker in the church.

The letter reads in part: “Following the selection of our member, Mr. Deji Ogunsakin, as the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate for Ekiti State by your Excellency, the entire members and Pastorate of the RCCG, Victory Chapel (My Father’s House), Magodo Lagos appreciate the good gesture of the People’s Governor, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose.

“You will recall the church prayed earnestly after Your Excellency consulted our parish about your desire to choose our member and your candid request for the Parish to do background checks on brother Deji Ogunsakin.

“It’s also pertinent to correct the impression from some quarters in Ekiti that our brother, though born by Moslem parentage, is not a Moslem but a practicing Christian who gave his life to Christ and was duly baptized according to the doctrine of the Redeemed Christian Church and as laid down by our General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

“This clarification became necessary to safeguard the family of our brother, especially his wife who feels the family faith and religious association are being ridiculed because of politics. She consequently appealed to our church to put the records straight to the public that herself, husband, Mr. Deji Ogunsakin and children are not Moslems but Christians.”

The letter by the RCCG contradicts the claim by the PDP and Fayose that Ogunsakin is a Muslim.

As stated in the latter, Ogunsakin was born a Muslim but has since converted to Christianity.

The governorship candidate of the PDP and incumbent Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, is also a Christian.

Eleka is said to be a pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church.

Meanwhile, the Chief Imam of Ekiti State, Sheik Jamiu Kewulere, has urged some selected Muslim clerics to organise a special prayer for the success of Prof. Eleka and Ogunsakin in the election.

A source said Kewulere asked them to organise the special Islamic prayer for Ogunsakin and forward the video coverage of the prayer to him.