British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, has called for a peaceful, credible and transparent governorship election in Ekiti poll on Saturday, July 14.

Arkwright made the call during a courtesy visit to Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The British high commissioner urged stakeholders not to see the election as a do-or-die affair.

Arkwright, who disclosed that he would be leading other foreign observers to monitor the election on Saturday, said politicians should allow peace to reign in the state before, during and after the election.

He said that he was passionate about Nigeria and understood the terrain of the country well.

He added that the peace and progress of Ekiti during and after the election was important for progress and development of the state.

On the request by Governor Aregbesola for British Government’s investment in agriculture, tourism and mining, Arkwright said UK would work toward supporting the Osun State Government in the sectors.

The British high commissioner, who noted that 90 per cent of cocoa in the world came from Africa, said it was sad that the continent could only enjoy 10 per cent of the production.

Governor Aregbesola, who noted that the state was the second largest cocoa producer in Africa, with huge cocoa plantation, sought for British Government investment in cocoa production.

Aregbesola also urged the British high commissioner to help the state to attract investors for gold mining and tourism.

He said that all efforts to attract investors for gold mining in the state had not been favourable.