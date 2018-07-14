The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned social media writers and bloggers to stop publishing unauthorised results about the Ekiti election.

The resident electoral commissioner for the state, Professor Abdulganiyu Raji, described the results being declared on social media on Ekiti election as illegal.

In a statement, Raji said the Ekiti election is still ongoing and listed several factors that will make the declaration of result in the media as premature.

“Counting of ballots of the Ekiti election is still in progress, collation of results is equally going on in some areas”.

“All the floating news in the social media in respect of the result of the Ekiti election should be discountenanced by the public. The announcement of the Ekiti election result would be made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the appropriate time,” he said.

INEC statement coincided with the allegation being bandied by the PDP candidate, Kolapo Olusola Eleka, that plans were afoot to manipulate the election result.