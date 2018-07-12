The Benue State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon John Ngbede, has condemned the attack on the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, by the police deployed for the governorship election in Ekiti State.

This was contained in a protest letter submitted to the Inspector General of Police on Thursday by his Deputy, Dr Testsim Ayagwer, who led other members of the state working committee of the party to the Headquarters of the Benue State Police Command in Makurdi.

Dr Ayagwer while speaking to the media on the matter said: “no amount of intimidation will stop the PDP from bouncing back to power in 2019”.

According to him, “the attack and manhandling of Governor Fayose were primitive, barbaric and a threat to democracy in the country”.

He appealed to teeming members and supporters of the party to remain calm and be law abiding, saying that “the party will not be cowed by the assault on their high profile leaders by law enforcement agencies in the country”.