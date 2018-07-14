Despite a largely peaceful election, reports say ballot box snatching, inducement of voters, acid attack and compromise by security agents have marred the Ekiti State gubernatorial polls.

While speaking to newsmen on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, Dr. Joe Odumakin, human rights activist and president of Woman Arise, a non-governmental organization, and one of the accredited monitors for polls, said the poll has been largely peaceful and devoid of negatives.

Asked to comment of hiccups that her organization has noticed in the monitoring so far, Odumakin said from the reports she has received, there were incidents of ballot box snatching by some thugs, inducement of voters by some of the political parties and in some instances, compromise by security agents in the poll

She stated that the Ekiti State guber poll, followed by the Osun State poll, are litmus tests for the 2019 general elections and must be a handled properly by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.