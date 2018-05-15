National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said that the ruling party is taking the forthcoming Ekiti governorship election seriously to redeem the state from what a very abusive government lacking decorum.

Speaking when the Governor of Nasarawa State and the APC committee chairman for Ekiti governorship primary, Tanko Al-Makura, submitted the report, he commended the committee for a job well done.

While praising the aspirants for displaying spirit of sportsmanship, he added that the disruptted primary gave the party an opportunity to organise a perfect one, noting that the committees, aspirants and the delegates at the primary deserves gold medals.

He added that the party leadership had started work to consolidate on the victory recorded at the primary, stressing: “We are working to ensure that the victory you have started is carried through come July 14, this year at the governorship election.

“APC is taking the forthcoming Ekiti governorship election seriously to redeem the state from a very abusive government. The Ekiti state present governor is very abusive and lacked decorum,” Oyegun said.

Speaking earlier after submitting the committee’s report to the national leadership of the party, the Nasarawa state governor attributed the success of last weekend’s exercise to the maturity exhibited by the aspirants, delegates and party members.

He further noted that the exercise was successful because of the cooperation, passion and commitment of party members, delegates and the aspirants, adding:

“More than anything else, it is the conduct of the delegates at the primary, they were very matured and orderly.”

He said that despite the rainfall, the delegates carried themselves in a very matured manner and even commended themselves after the announcement of the results, urging the party’s leadership to use the platform of solidarity exhibited at the primary to ensure coercion among its member in the state.

Al-makura, however, blamed the disrupted May 5 primary on the activities of hoodlums whom he claimed took advantage of security lapses to course crisis.

He commended members of his committee for being up and doing, and also thanked the party’s leadership for the opportunity to serve.