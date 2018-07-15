Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party had an excellent candidate in Prof. Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola in the Ekiti Governorship Election and gave solid support to the state chapter of the party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has, however, announced Kayode Fayemi, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, as the winner of the election.

Atiku said that narrow as Fayemi’s victory might have been and alleged irregularities notwithstanding, the former vice president urged all PDP supporters in Ekiti State to remain peaceful and orderly and cooperate with the party at the state and national levels as they determine the next steps.

He commended Olusola, who he said had shown great restraint and stands in solidarity with Fayose, whose commitment to the people of Ekiti State he said continued to inspire Nigerians beyond the state.

“We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with them through these difficult times,” Atiku said.