Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande, have restated their support for Kayode Fayemi, the party’s candidate for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state.

Ahead of the election, Segun Oni, a former Ekiti governor, allegedly filed a suit to challenge the legality of Fayemi’s candidacy partly on the ground that he was still a minister when he contested the party’s primary.

Subsequently, Tinubu and Akande had called on Segun Oni to publicly dissociate himself from the alleged suit asking the court to revoke the candidacy of Fayemi.

Both APC chieftains, alongside Segun Osoba, Niyi Adebayo and Pius Akinyelure, have now reaffirmed their backing of Fayemi in an advertorial on Friday.

They said Fayemi has fulfilled all necessary requirements for the election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we the undersigned leaders remain solidly behind the candidacy of Kayode Fayemi,” the advertorial read.

“We have stood behind Kayode Fayemi’s candidacy since he won the governorship primaries and when we all gathered in Ekiti for the Mega Rally on June 19, it was an emphatic declaration of support for his candidacy.”

The chieftains said they had a meeting with the aspirants who lost the primary election, and suggested that Fayemi run an effective and inclusive campaign that will ultimately lead to an all-inclusive government.

Bamidele Opeyemi, director of the Fayemi governorship campaign, had on Thursday said, “the doors of the party are wide open to entertain complaints and trash them in the interest of everybody”.