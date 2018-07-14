No fewer than five persons have been arrested by police in Ado Ekiti for allegedly distributing money to voters during the governorship election .

They were immediately whisked away from the voting centre in front of Jonathan memorial School, Ajilosun area of the state capital.

This is coming as two governorship candidates of Mega Party, Bisi Omoyeni, and Accord Party, Abiodun Aluko raised alarm of vote-buying by political parties.

Omoyeni alleged that “some political parties had been buying votes by giving money to voters openly.but said he was confident of winning despite this because he was the best of all the candidates.

”My expectation is that I will win this election despite vote-buying. Ekiti people do not want those ones, they know them and they know I am the best.

“I learnt people have been distributing money to buy votes. INEC should not allow this, security agents should not allow this. If we allow this to continue.

The governorship Candidate of the Accord Party, Abiodun Aluko alleged “that the All Progressives Congress of openly distributing N5,000 cash to c to influence them to vote for their candidate while APC leaders were paying N5000 per vote, the PDP leaders were paying N4,000 apart from the N3000 they paid to the accounts of civil servants and pensioners.

”What we are doing is not an election. It is money competition. The PDP started it by paying N3,000 to accounts of civil servants and pensioners. I am a pensioner and I received an alert of N3,000 to vote for PDP.

“I called the pension office that is my pension now N3000? They told me that it was mobilisation to vote for PDP candidate and that we would meet on the field for the balance.

“All okada unions have been given millions of naira to buy the votes of their members. On the surface, you will observe that there is no fighting but the absence of violence does not mean that there is peace.

Aliko, “Security agents turned blind eyes to the distribution of money which was done openly. This is so because there is so much poverty in the land and many believe that today is the only day they can get something from the government that has not done anything for them.”