The governors of Ekiti and River States, Ayodele Fayose and Nyesom Wike, respectively, yesterday said the deployment of soldiers and police won’t save the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, from being disgraced in the July 14 governorship poll.

Fayose insisted that the “poor performances” of the Buhari’s administration had substantiated the fact that there was no alternative to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the running of government at the centre.

The governors spoke in Ado Ekiti during the inauguration of the new Governor’s office; former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was also present.

Wike did the official inauguration and he was supported by his counterparts from Akwa Ibom, Mr. Emmanuel Udom, that of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dakwambo as well as Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu .

Fayose, who spoke before the inauguration of the edifice insisted that the APC candidate for the July 14 election and former governor had never won any election in the history of the state.

He said: “Oni won the election but Justice Ayo Salami gave it to Fayemi. They want to bring him back now; I want to say that they will fail.

“The Pharaoh deployed every weapon against the Israelites but they ended up in the Red Sea. That is how election will be because it was a divine mandate for Governor Kolapo Olusola”.

Wike said Fayemi was not coming to Ekiti to contest election but only coming with the rigid mindset to rig election.

“They are not coming to contest, because they know they can’t win. What they wanted to do is to rig and the good people of Ekiti must resist this. Your votes is your power and don’t allow them to steal it”, he said.

Fayose said that the last convention that produced the National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, was not by mistake, saying the choice of the Rivers State born party leader was made to save the PDP from impending doom.

“Let me say that with what we are seeing Nigeria today, it was glaring that Nigerians had not found alternative to PDP; today, they are regretting for voting APC.

“Since I came on October 16, 2014, I have not committed Ekiti to one Naira debt. I left N10.4 billion cash in the coffers of Ekiti when I left in 2006, but today, the story has changed.

“I can say without fear of contradiction that over 70 percent of the infrastructures in Ekiti were built by me; I want someone to controvert this.”

On the anti-graft war being waged by President Buhari, Fayose said:

“Our country has no problem of corruption. They said they are visiting the past, let them probe up to the military era, because it has to go down the line.

“We have had enough of blame game under Buhari. Everyday, they shout Jonathan; they better face the reality that they were only affected by incompetence and lack of capacity to deliver and stop blaming past leaders”.

Reminiscing on the June 21 governorship election, Fayose said: “They said you rigged election for me after open acceptance by Fayemi that he was rejected by Ekiti electorate.

“They went to Supreme Court, I defeated them. They said when President Buhari comes he would take Ekiti. If you like bring Army, police, I don’t care. The God of Israel is our strength and we shall be victorious.”

Fayose promised that he won’t be a burden on his successor or interfere in how he governs the state, saying, “I won’t come here to be a burden to you (Olusola). I will only come here to support you. Let me also say that I am not going to the Senate. I will return to my village in Afao Ekiti after leaving office.

“Ekiti people must be determined, because you want to cross the red sea. They are bringing a man who put us into debt. We are going to be paying one billion naira monthly as debt repayment till 2036.

“This election will go peacefully. Ekiti people, don’t worry yourselves. I decided to take Olusola and Deji Ogunsakin for the joint ticket because they are youths and I believe in action and not in mouthing.

Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in his remarks warned President Muhammadu Buhari to stop labeling Nigerian youths as lazy while urging him against deploying state machinery to rig the July 14 governorship election in favour of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking while inaugurating the 1.2 kilometres long flyover built by Fayose in Ado Ekiti Friday evening, Jonathan described Fayose as an exemplary leader and loyal party man, who has done the PDP proud in all facets.

He said: “I don’t believe anybody can defeat the PDP in Ekiti if election is going to be held. I want to advise President Buhari not to deploy power to truncate Ekiti election.

“Though as a president, you have the power but don’t do that because of posterity. History will record whatever you do and the power of a leader is determined after leaving office and not when he is in the office.

“The will of the people must be allowed to stand at all times, because power belongs to them and we must respect their verdict through the ballots”, he advised.

On the statement credited to President Buhari that Nigerian youths are slothful, Jonathan retorted: “Nigerians youth are not lazy, I don’t believe that, because I have worked with them closely. They are great people with great potentials who should be celebrated by any leader.

“As leaders, we must make sure we present a country that will make us proud and not to use our country as a negative example in Africa to the outside world.

“The idea of portraying Nigerians negative manners had occurred on two occasions under this present government. These are mistakes we should not make.

“I want to thank you for your supports for the PDP since 2015 and we expect you to do more in the coming governorship election”

Speaking further, Jonathan added: “Fayose will never compromise the interest of Ekiti people for anything . He is a leader who speaks truth to power, in fact Fayose is a leader and he has done well for his people.

Speaking on education, Jonathan said: “Any leader who wants to encourage his people must encourage the education of the youth. If you don’t encourage the youths, they will be exploited .

“As youths, you have to be aware that we are operating a knowledge based economy, so you must be proficient in the use of computer, this you can’t compromise if you want to fit into the 21st century economy.

“At a time, Ekiti was becoming low in ranking in education, we were surprised but through effective leadership of Ayodele Fayose, there was improvement”.