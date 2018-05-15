The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday vowed to reclaim its “stolen mandate” in Ekiti.

The party said this when the Amb. Fati Balla-chaired Ekiti State Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee submitted its report to the Party’s national leadership.

The panel declared that no petition was received on the Primary Election conducted in the Ekiti State Capital, Ado-Ekiti last Saturday.

APC National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, received the report on behalf of the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Balla said the three-member Appeal Committee, which was inaugurated on May 2, sat for three days after last Saturday’s Primary Election. The appeal committee include: Capt. Bala Jibrin (Secretary) and Mrs. Lilian Obenwa.

“In the three days that we (committee) have sat, we have not received a single petition, either in form of writing, telephone call or a text message, which means there has been no petition after the Primary Election in Ekiti State.

“We have come before you this afternoon to submit a report. Since there is no petition from EkitiState, therefore the committee has wound up this afternoon.” The Chairman of the Appeal Committee stated.

Speaking after receiving the Appeal Committee report, Izunaso thanked the committee for undertaking the assignment on behalf of the Party.

Izunaso said all efforts were currently geared towards winning the July 14 Ekiti Governorship Election. He disclosed that the Party’s National Campaign Committee for the Ekiti Governorship Election will soon be set up.

He charged voters in Ekiti State to come out enmasse to reclaim their stolen mandate by voting for the Party’s Governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, come July.

Izunaso: “We are glad that you have finished your assignment after sitting for three days and there is no petition from any aspirant, both orally and in writing. We are also glad that the Ekiti Primary Election has taken place and that the aspirants are working together to ensure that we win the governorship election in Ekiti state.

“The most important thing to us in the APC is victory in the July election in Ekiti state. For us in the APC, whenever there is a Primary Election, it is a family affair. And whenever we finish our Primary Elections, and aspirants and stakeholders come together to work as a team, it gladdens our heart as a Party.

“I am aware that very soon we will set up the National Campaign Committee for Ekiti state and also have another meeting with the aspirants to properly integrate them into what we are doing because ultimately, victory is our end result and we believe that by the special Grace of God, the people of Ekiti will regain the mandate that they gave to APC four years ago, that was stolen. This is another opportunity for Ekiti people to regain that mandate. And this time around, it will no longer be stolen by anybody.

“Once Ekiti people come out enmasse and vote for the APC, we will defend our result and ensure that we reclaim what truly belong to us. Right now, it is only Ekiti State in the South West that is not in the APC fold. That shows that South West is APC and we should as much as possible try to encourage our voters in Ekiti state to come out enmasse and vote for our Party.”