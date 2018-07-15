Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has described the All Progressives Congress victory in last Saturday’s Ekiti governorship election as marking the end of ‘politics of rascality.’

Ganduje during a short briefing prior to the Executive Council meeting at Council Chamber, Government House, Kano, Ganduje emphasises that, “Our victory in the just concluded Ekiti state election marks the end of politics of rascality.”

He says it was a great victory that attracts celebration, adding that, “It marks the end of politics of hate speech. It also puts a stop to the mocking of our dear President unnecessarily.”

Ganduje said “our success has beaten under the sun the so-called Reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC). Some of them that are on the fence and those that are within but undermining our party are put to shame”.

He stated the APC victory in Ekiti, “disappointed those who thought that APC was a dying party, insisting that, “APC is still very strong and a working party. They are put to shame. So they need to go back to the drawing board. Simple.”

While congratulating President Buhari he also extended similar congratulatory message to APC leadership and other Nigerians, for what he describes as “…emancipating the state from the grip of the PDP, which caused severe underdevelopment to the state.”