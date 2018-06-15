The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has protested Wednesday night’s killing of its member, Willy Ayegoro, by suspected assassins at Igbehin area of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said it is sad that Ekiti State is sliding into murderous years of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s administration when political killings were the order of the day.

Ayegoro was killed by two fleeing gunmen on a motorcycle.

According to eyewitnesses, two assailants suddenly alighted from their motorcycle and one of them opened fire on the deceased at a close range and fled.

The killing came hours after an early morning gun attack on the hotel owned by former APC governorship aspirant, Dr. Wole Oluyede, by suspected Peoples Democratic Party thugs, who were allegedly heard by a night guard raining curses on Oluyede and threatening to destroy his hotel for not supporting his townsman, Prof. Olusola Eleka, who is PDP governorship candidate.

Olatunbosun regretted that PDP is taking the governorship election as a do or die matter, as three incidents had been reported in three days that threatened peaceful poll.

He said: “We note with sadness the sudden death in the Government House on Tuesday of a PDP member, Tope Onilearo, in circumstances over which the deceased’s family is now crying blue murder.

“Early yesterday morning, Oluyede’s hotel was invaded by gunmen issuing threats to the physician. The assailants didn’t leave the hotel premises until they destroyed the billboard Oluyede donated to APC governorship candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to be followed in the night by gun attack on Willy who was confirmed dead at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

“In totality, we condemn these incidents coming shortly after reports were rife that Governor Fayose had allegedly imported armed assailants to the state to attack the opposition.

“We call on the security agencies to investigate these incidents to get to the root of the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“But we warn that our party will not be intimidated by all these violent attacks to cow our members. We say no to needless blood-letting that PDP is instigating in desperate bid to retain power.

“Ekiti people in the last three years have been able to know who loves them between our candidate, Dr Kayemi, and Governor Ayodele Fayose, who is desperate to instal Eleka as governor to realise his continuity dream.

“Ekiti people have made up their minds to vote against an oppressive system run by Fayose and there is no amount of intimidation that will distract APC from ensuring that Ekiti people have a peaceful election that will return our candidate as governor so that our people can return to the peace and security they enjoyed during Fayemi’s first term between 2010 and 2014.”