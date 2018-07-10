The roadshow planned in support of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, by the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may have been cancelled.

Tinubu; former APC Interim Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande; immediate-past National Vice Chairman of the party in the South West, Chief Pius Akinyelure; and others were supposed to go on a walk around Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, to mobilize support for Fayemi.

But it was gathered that the police have advised against it.

Sources said the police felt such is not advisable now.