Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State House of Assembly have vowed to challenge the long adjournment imposed on the entire House by the Speaker, Right Honourable Kola Oluwawole.

The House had also rejected the results of the July 14 Governorship Poll in the state as declared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) citing alleged compromise by the security agencies.

The APC has three out of the 26 members in the house led by the Minority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan (Ikole Constituency I), with the APC members alleging that the long adjournment was not in the best interest of Ekiti people and that it was masterminded by Governor Ayo Fayose in a bid to emasculate the legislative arm.

Mr. Sunday Akinniyi (Ikere Constituency I) and Mr. Adeniran Alagbada (Ise/Orun Constituency are the two other members of APC in the House.

The members of APC had been suspended following their defection from People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to APC.

The 23 PDP legislators led by Speaker Oluwawole at a plenary on Tuesday adjourned plenary till October 8 in protest against the governorship election result and alleged harassment of Gov Fayose and PDP members by security agencies.

Leader of Business, Mr. Tunji Akinyele, who moved the motion for the adjournment, said this became imperative due to the political harassment of members by security agents.

But Aribisogan said the APC Assembly members are ready for legislative business calling on the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) to give the minority lawmakers security anytime they decide to perform their constitutional duties.

Aribisogan said: “That long adjournment was illegal and even the plenary held on Tuesday was illegal because it was Governor Fayose that directed the Speaker to hold that plenary without notice to all members.

“It is unfortunate that we still have this executive recklessness going on in Ekiti State. Maybe the Speaker has forgotten that we now have members of APC in the House because we were neither notified nor consulted.

“That is why we have resolved that we are not going on recess. We are open for our normal legislative business from Mondays to Fridays and we are calling on security agencies so that we can perform our constitutional duties without let or hindrance.

“We are not on recess and we are calling on Ekiti people who have one business or the other in the Assembly to come and meet us.

“They (PDP legislators) are listening to the advice of one man who, perhaps, has ordered the Speaker to suspend legislative activities.”

When asked whether three APC members form a quorum to perform legislative duties, Aribisogan replied: “On our own, we are not on recess; it is only when you are going for plenary that you need a quorum but we can sit at parliamentary, committee and constituency meetings.”

Akinniyi said: “It was an act of arrogance to have proceeded on an illegal long adjournment. It is against the rule of the House because there are two parties in the House.

“It appears the Speaker is living in a fool’s paradise without giving notice to all members of the Assembly. We APC members of Ekiti State House of Assembly are alive to our responsibilities to legislative for the good of our people and perform other oversight functions.

“For somebody to listen to the instruction of a governor who is in the forest to be controlling the Assembly. What they have done is highly illegal and we have resolved that the legislative business will continue.

“We have duly informed security agencies that we (APC House members) are ready to continue with our constitutional functions so that anytime we are there, they will give us security.

“The minority members will resume office anytime we want because we are not on recess and no individual, no matter how powerful, can stop us from performing our lawful duties.”