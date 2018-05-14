The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has appealed to the 32 aspirants who contested Saturday’s governorship primaries and lost to unite and defeat the Peoples Democratic Party at the coming governorship polls.

A statement by the party, issued by its Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, on Sunday noted that the primary election which produced the Minister of Mines and Steel, Kayode Fayemi, was a victory for all party members.

The party congratulated Mr Fayemi for his victory and commended the other aspirants for their conduct during the election.

It urged members and aspirants to see the outcome of the primary as a collective victory for APC and the people of Ekiti State who “are desirous of a change of government”.

The party also appealed to all its members and chieftains to be more united than ever for the party to win the forthcoming July 14 governorship election.

“All the aspirants should accept the result in good faith and support Dr Fayemi to win the July 14 election. The party has finally issued a red card to the People’s Democratic Party government in Ekiti State and therefore should start packing its loads of operation and corruption in Ekiti Government house,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has warned that Mr Fayemi should suspend any celebrations over his victory on Saturday as his emergence as the APC candidate was a “pyrrhic victory”.

“In 2014 when he was the sitting governor and I was not in power, I trounced him mercilessly. I gave him 16 – 0, defeating him in all the local governments, including in his hometown. He did not win a single local government,” Mr Fayose said in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi.

“Now, I have been in power for more than three years and have served the people of Ekiti well. My legacy projects are there to speak for me, and for my party the PDP, as well as for our candidate in the July 14 governorship election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka. Fayemi will suffer the worst defeat of his political career. After the July 14 election, he will go into political oblivion.

“He has nothing to celebrate because of the electoral disaster awaiting him. The manner of his so-called victory also leaves much to be desired as it has turned many of their party leaders and followers against him,” he added.

“Fayemi’s victory has made the condition of APC worse in Ekiti. The party leaders and members know that Fayemi has no use for any of them beyond the July 14 election,” he said.

Mr Fayose urged aggrieved members of the APC, especially those of them who were members of PDP, to “return home”.

“PDP is your natural habitat. This is the time for you to escape from the APC’s sinking boat and return home to a rousing welcome. We also invite other politicians not satisfied with the parlous state of affairs of our nation to join hands with PDP to rescue our nation.

“Fayemi is the final nail on APC’s coffin in Ekiti. He may deceive them in Abuja but he is a paper weight at home. His arrogance alienates Ekiti people and any serious politician from him. He will meet his political waterloo on July 14.”

Since his victory, Mr Fayemi has pledged to work with the over 30 other APC aspirants he defeated in the primary. They are to be members of his advisory council, he said.

It is not yet clear if all of them will agree to work with him.