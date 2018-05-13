The Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate in the July 14 gubernatorial election in Ekiti, Segun Adewale, on Sunday announced a seven-point agenda, saying it will bring succour to the people of the state.

Adewale in Ado-Ekiti that he would focus on offsetting all outstanding salaries of workers and pension arrears within six months if elected.

He also promised to fix electricity in the state to boost the business environment, noting that Ekiti had remained unfriendly to business due to persistent power outage in most parts of the state.

Adewale further pledged to make the state a medicare destination by building specialist hospitals that would cater for the health needs of Nigerians and generate revenue for the state.

The candidate, who promised to resuscitate moribund state-owned factories, said that attention would be given to the production of the local rice known as “Igbemo.”

He said his administration would create vocational centers in the three senatorial districts to train residents while soft loans would be provided to enable them to be self reliant.

Adewale further said that the education sector would be repositioned for the state to regain its rightful place and geared toward innovation for the people.

The ADP candidate had clinched the party’s ticket in Saturday’s primary conducted in Ado-Ekiti, garnering 16,890 votes out of the 17,600 votes cast in various wards across the 16 local governments in the state.

He was presented with the party’s certificate of return and flag ahead of the July 14 governorship election.