



Running “an open, transparent and accountable government is nonnegotiable,” says an indigenous socio-political group, Ajoro Ekiti, as Kayode Fayemi assumes office as the Governor of Ekiti State on Tuesday for the second time in eight years.

Ajoro Ekiti, translated as Ekiti collective reasoning, in a message to Fayemi on the occasion of his second coming inauguration, has also called for independent audits of the state’s financial books in the last 10 years.

The group in a statement by its Convener, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, congratulated Fayemi on his return to the Ekiti State Government House, while urging him to run a responsive government devoid of “vindictiveness and petty politics”.

It said: “We congratulate Dr. Kayode Fayemi on his return to the Ekiti state government house for the second time in 10 years; while also wishing his administration a huge success, we pray that God will grant him the wisdom to do what is right, just and best for Ekiti people.

“However, it is our firm commitment to offer roburst support to the administration through responsive, responsible and constructive advice and criticisms, which shall be done fearlessly and courageously in the good interest of our people who deserve the best at all times.

“We will ensue that an open, transparent and accountable government is nonnegotiable, and most importantly, that the hardworking and illustrious people of Ekiti state are not taken for granted under any guise, and our lands and pride are not traded off for politics.

“The opaque debt profile of the state is worrisome and unacceptable, and consequently, we are demanding for an immediate comprehensive review and independent auditing of the state’s finances and debts profile in the last 10 years.

“It is our considered opinion that the scope of this investigation and its independent nature by a reputable auditing firm, will help to lay to rest, the bickering over the true position of the state’s indebtedness and its financial viability.

“We therefore urge the new administration to immediately kickstart this process to open up the state to scrutiny in its first 100 days, so that Ekiti people can be more aware of the running of their government.

“We also wish to task the new administration to apply knowledge and ingenuity in creating wealth without plunging the state into debts and unbearable tax burden which could worsen the plight of the people.

“Our group has a duty to our dear state and responsibility to our people, to ensure the emplacement of systems that work as a strategic way of instituting standard best practices in the running of government.”