Nigeria’s state of Ekiti has returned Christ School, Ado-Ekiti, to its original owner-the Anglican Communion, in fulfillment of its promise to return all mission schools to their original owners.

Dr Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti’s governor signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to return the school to the Anglican Communion on Monday.

Handing over of Christ’s School is expected to provide a template for subsequent release of other schools whose owners have indicated interest in having them back.

The was witnessed by the Bishop of Anglican Communion, Ekiti Diocese, Rt. Revd. Christopher Omotunde, some leaders of the church and representatives of the alumni association of the 86 years old school at the governor’s office.

In Fayemi’s view, the return of mission schools would help in building a future generation of values-driven and morally sound individuals as well as assist in lightening government’s financial burden, especially at a time when government’s purse is lean.

He says his government is committed to engaging positively with missions that desire to take over their schools, expressed optimism that the returned school would assist the present administration in achieving “its policy thrust of reclaiming our land and restoring our values as Ekitis”.

“What we are witnessing today is a culmination of a process which began during our first term in office to return schools belonging to Mission bodies to their original owners, and I am delighted that the final consummation of the release of Christ’s School has been achieved. Ours will not be the first time such a consummation will take place between governments and missionary bodies, other states like Anambra, Lagos and Enugu had done similarly in the past,” he says

Anglican Diocese clergy, Rt. Revd. Christopher Omotunde, says initiative is in right direction.

“You initiated the idea of returning mission schools to their original owners during your first term in office. We are happy that you are here today fulfilling that promise with the return of Christ’s School to the Anglican Church,” he adds.